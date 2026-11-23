Mário Jardel, also known to Bulgarian football fans for his spell at Cherno More, was one of the most prolific strikers in Europe in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Brazilian scored almost everywhere he played, but never got the chance to play at a World Cup. In an interview with the Italian daily “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, the former footballer revealed that missing the 2002 World Cup marked the beginning of the most difficult period of his life.

“To this day, I still cannot explain why Luiz Felipe Scolari did not call me up for the World Cup. I was among the five best strikers in the world. At Porto, I scored 168 goals in 175 matches over four years, and in the season before the World Cup I scored 55 goals in 42 games for Sporting Lisbon and won my second “Golden Boot”. I deserved at least a call-up,” Jardel said.

The disappointment pushed him into depression and alcohol abuse. In the summer of 2003, he also tried cocaine, which initially made him feel as though he was escaping his difficult state.

“I liked it; it made me feel alive rather than depressed. Once, I stayed awake for an entire week. Then I overdosed and came close to death. A friend who was with me saved my life. That was when I hit rock bottom,” the Brazilian recalled.

In January 2004, Jardel arrived at Ancona, but his six months there turned into a nightmare. The team was among the weakest in Serie A history, while the striker played only three matches and did not receive a single salary.

“I have nothing but bad memories. They did not pay me, the team was full of players, and the management was terrible. At the end of the season, the club went bankrupt,” he recalled.

Jardel also recounted a curious episode involving Ancona fans. During his presentation, he greeted the wrong stand, probably because the supporters’ colours were similar. Some of the fans did not appreciate this and later called him “Lardel” because of his excess weight.

It took months of work with psychiatrists for him to overcome his addictions. His second wife, Sandra, also played a decisive role. Today, at the age of 53, the former striker lives in Fortaleza, works in business and admits that he has found peace once again.

In the interview, Jardel also revealed that he came close to transfers to Barcelona and Milan. He scored four goals in five matches against the Italian giants while wearing the shirts of Galatasaray and Porto. According to him, Silvio Berlusconi wanted to bring him to Milan, but the deal fell through because of administrative problems.

Asked which modern striker he most resembles, Jardel named Erling Haaland. And his advice to his 25-year-old self is brief: “Use my reason more and my instincts less.”