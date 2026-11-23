Elizara Yaneva recorded the biggest success of her career after winning the title at the hard-court tournament in Trnava, Slovakia, with a prize fund of $60,000. The Bulgarian, seeded No. 1, defeated Great Britain’s Mika Stojsavljevic 7:6(1), 6:3 in the final.

The final lasted 1 hour and 44 minutes. Yaneva won the closely contested first set in a tie-break, prevailing 7:1, and consolidated her advantage in the second set with more convincing play.

Her success in Trnava brought Yaneva a new career-high ranking. The Bulgarian now occupies 135th place in the world rankings with 577 points, representing a rise of seven positions.

Her progress this season has been significant. Yaneva began the year ranked 365th, and has climbed a total of 230 places during the season.

The title in Slovakia is the biggest trophy won by the Bulgarian tennis player to date. In the final, she remained calm in the decisive moments and did not allow Stojsavljevic to force a third set.

Rositsa Dencheva, Bulgaria’s second-ranked player, moved up one place and is now 201st with 387 points. Lidiya Encheva also made progress, climbing three positions to 311th with 221 points.

Viktoriya Tomova continues to lose ground. The Bulgarian dropped five places and is now 388th in the world with 160 points.

There are no changes in the women’s top 10. Elena Rybakina remains the leader with 8,099 points, followed by Mirra Andreeva with 7,806 and Aryna Sabalenka with 6,685 points. The top 10 is completed by Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova, Iga Swiatek and Marta Kostyuk.

Sources: focus-news.net