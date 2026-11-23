Trabzonspor coach Thomas Reis sent a clear message ahead of the visit to CSKA in Sofia. The German coach said that his team would be pursuing a positive result in Bulgaria, despite being unable to count on some of its injured players.

“We want to show our best in Sofia and return with points. Our goal is to finish among the top eight in the Conference League, and all our efforts are focused on that,” Reis said after the 1–0 victory over Eyüpspor in the Turkish league.

The former Ludogorets coach does not expect any of the injured players to recover in time for the match against CSKA. He also pointed out that the squad for European competitions is different from the one in the league, which further limits his options.

The victory over Eyüpspor also brought Reis a historic achievement. He became the first foreign coach in Trabzonspor's history to record seven consecutive victories in the Turkish Süper Lig. His team is second in the standings with 28 points, three behind leaders Galatasaray.

Despite the good run, the German was not completely satisfied with his players' performance. In his opinion, Trabzonspor missed the chance to settle the match in the first half, while after the break the team's performance was far from what was expected.