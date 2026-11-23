Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas received a warm welcome from Real Madrid fans during his team’s 2–1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabéu. The home supporters applauded him as a sign of respect for his long-standing career.

For the 39-year-old Spaniard, this was his final visit to the Bernabéu as a professional footballer. Aspas plans to end his career at the conclusion of the current season, when he will be almost 40 years old.

After the match, the striker thanked the Madrid crowd for the gesture: “It is an honor that the Bernabéu applauded a boy from a small town like me. I want to thank them. This was the last time I will play at this stadium.”