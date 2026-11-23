IMT Novi Beograd defeated Partizan 2:1 in a match from the 16th round of the Serbian SuperLiga, leaving the capital giants tenth in the standings. The match was played at the Voždovac Stadium in Belgrade.

The hosts took the lead in the 12th minute through Nigerian Daniel Agahowa. Partizan equalised in the 58th minute, when Nikola Čumić scored after a pass from Idrissa Baba.

IMT, however, secured the victory in the 69th minute. François Kamano, who had come on nine minutes earlier, scored the hosts’ second goal. The assist came from Daniel Akrofi.

With the win, IMT Novi Beograd ended a run of three league matches without a victory and moved onto 26 points. The team occupy fourth place.

Partizan remain tenth with 17 points. The defeat adds to the team’s difficult period, with the club sitting well off the pace at the top.

Red Star Belgrade lead the standings with 46 points. The leaders are unbeaten since the start of the season, having recorded 15 wins and one draw.