Seven games from the regular season of the National Basketball Association of the United States and Canada were played overnight. The highest-scoring game was the one between the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets, which ended 145:151. The smallest margin came in the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, won by the hosts 88:87.

The Nuggets and the Bulls scored a total of 296 points in their game. Denver scored 151 points, while Chicago finished six points short of victory with 145.