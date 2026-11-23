Seven games from the regular season of the National Basketball Association of the United States and Canada were played overnight. The highest-scoring game was the one between the Chicago Bulls and the Denver Nuggets, which ended 145:151. The smallest margin came in the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, won by the hosts 88:87.
The Nuggets and the Bulls scored a total of 296 points in their game. Denver scored 151 points, while Chicago finished six points short of victory with 145.
- Atlanta Hawks – Detroit Pistons 107:97
- Miami Heat – Oklahoma City Thunder 123:113
- Washington Wizards – Orlando Magic 116:96
- Chicago Bulls – Denver Nuggets 145:151
- Utah Jazz – Dallas Mavericks 114:116
- New York Knicks – Indiana Pacers 113:106
- Golden State Warriors – Boston Celtics 88:87