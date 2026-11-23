FIDE has referred Magnus Carlsen’s case to the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission following five forfeits by the Norwegian in the pilot event of the Total Chess World Championship Tour in Budapest. No sanction has been imposed so far, and the commission must determine whether his actions constitute a violation of the rules and principles of fair play.

Carlsen missed a total of five games. Two of them were against Bibisara Assaubayeva, after the outcome of the match had already been decided. The more serious dispute arose around the playoff against Vladislav Artemiev for 17th place. In it, the Norwegian did not play two rapid games and one fast-classical game, even though the result of the match had not yet been determined. He then showed up for the “Armageddon” tiebreak and won it.

In its official statement, FIDE distinguished between the missed games in an already decided match and the absences against Artemiev. According to the federation, the three forfeits in the unfinished playoff affected the integrity of the competition.

“FIDE considers such conduct unacceptable and incompatible with the standards of professional conduct expected of participants in official competitions,” the world chess federation said.

FIDE added that the actions could harm the reputation of the competitions and show disrespect to the opponents, spectators and tournament partners. The case materials will be reviewed independently by the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission. Separately, a review will be conducted into the actions of the arbiters, who, according to the federation, did not apply the rules strictly enough.

Forfeits do not affect the rating, which is one of the reasons the case sparked controversy. According to FIDE, the missed games were relevant to the top of the rankings, as Carlsen avoided the risk of losing rating points in the event of a defeat.

The Norwegian finished 17th in the final standings after failing to record a win in the rapid-classical group stage. The tournament was won by Alireza Firouzja, who defeated Anish Giri in “Armageddon”. Fabiano Caruana finished third. The Budapest event was a pilot competition ahead of the first full season of the Total Chess World Championship Tour in 2027.

The next step is for the disciplinary commission to review the case. Until it issues its decision, it remains unclear whether Carlsen will receive a warning, a fine or a temporary restriction on his right to compete.