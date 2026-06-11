Australian technology company Luyten has dropped a real bombshell on the sector by introducing the world's first construction tower crane transformed into a giant 3D printer. The innovative machine, aptly named ASCEND, has the capacity to erect massive structures up to 100 meters high, operating with an impressive working radius of 45 meters.

Instead of discovering hot water and wasting years designing a completely new, expensive mechanization from scratch, Australian engineers have taken a brilliant approach. They decided to breathe digital life into our well-known traditional tower cranes, modernizing them to the level of fully autonomous construction robots.

The revolutionary system is a hybrid between a classic heavy crane, a precise robotic nozzle for laying construction mixtures and powerful software with artificial intelligence. The assembly and calibration of this entire high-tech complex on the construction site itself takes one to two days, insignificant for the scale of the industry. To harden the structures literally before the eyes of observers, the robot uses a patented ecological concrete mixture called Ultimatecrete. It is specially modified for the purposes of layer-by-layer printing and guarantees exceptional structural strength under high loads.

In this process, artificial intelligence plays the role of an unerring conductor. Smart algorithms calculate the most efficient extruder paths down to the millimeter, continuously control the consistency of the solution, and precisely monitor the entire construction in real time.

Luyten's management is convinced that ASCEND is the long-awaited salvation for the global real estate market. The implementation of the technology has the potential to solve the chronic shortage of skilled construction workers, reduce tons of unnecessary construction waste to zero, and dramatically accelerate the construction of affordable housing around the world, turning the fantasy of blueprints into reality in a matter of days. See more in the video.

>