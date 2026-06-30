New technology speeds up fiber-optic networks five times faster without new hardware

Chinese engineers have literally rewritten the rules of global connectivity, putting into operation a revolutionary fiber-optic highway that transmits data at a staggering speed - a full five times faster than mainstream networks. Even better, this digital miracle does not require replacing existing wiring. Instead of digging and laying new routes, scientists have found a way to squeeze the most out of the current infrastructure through an ingenious optical architecture.

How does this technological leap actually work?

While traditional internet traffic relies on the standard C- and L-bands of light, Asian specialists have also managed to tame the capricious S-band. Until recently, it was considered too complex, capricious and financially unprofitable for mass use. However, engineers have eliminated the problems with signal fading over long distances, turning the innovation into a fully practical weapon. Thus, the route unofficially received the sonorous name “three-lane highway“.

But the real trump card up the sleeve is hidden inside the fiber itself. Standard fiber optic cables have a single light-conducting core, while the new solution is equipped with four independent cores. In practice, each of them functions as a separate, independent channel. When we combine the four cores with the three light bands, we get a brutal increase in capacity. The numbers speak for themselves - the total volume of transferred information jumps fivefold, and the efficiency of each individual channel increases by nearly 50%.

This technological evolution comes just in time for the boom in artificial intelligence. Modern AI systems rely on thousands of computing accelerators that process an unimaginable amount of data around the clock, and the previous network speed often proved to be a stumbling block and bottleneck for performance. The new network is already undergoing a real baptism of fire along a 35-kilometer section of the operating telecommunications network. However, the project looks far into the future, where similar solutions will optimize not only land arteries, but also huge underwater internet cables connecting continents.