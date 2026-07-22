What are simulated gears in new electric cars

Electric cars have long proven their superiority in terms of instant torque and brutal linear acceleration. For many enthusiasts and track drivers, however, the silent and continuous power left a serious gap - the lack of tactile feedback and acoustic cues for engine speed and load. In response to this case, automotive engineers began to implement an unexpected technology: virtual gearboxes and simulated gear changes.

A pioneer in the implementation of this high-level concept is the sporty Hyundai IONIQ 5 N, whose N e-Shift system recreates the feeling of working with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission without having a physical gearbox in the vehicle. By precisely controlling the torque of the two electric motors, the software artificially cuts off the traction for milliseconds with each shift through the steering wheel's paddles, imitating the characteristic mechanical push when changing gears.

To complete the illusion, the digital system works in full synchronization with the N Active Sound+ sound system. The digital control panel displays virtual engine speeds, and the sound reproduces the switch when the limit is reached, as well as the characteristic rumble from the exhaust system when changing to a lower gear. This allows the pilot to judge when to enter a given corner by ear and rhythm, instead of constantly monitoring the speedometer on the dashboard.

Although the activation of the simulated gears makes the car a few tenths of a second slower compared to the direct electric deployment of the full 650 horsepower, the subjective feeling of control and steering dynamics increases significantly. Engineers have found that when driving on a track, the driver's brain reacts much more naturally when they have the familiar acoustic and physical gear markers.

The trend is quickly catching the attention of other leading manufacturers in the sports segment, who are developing similar solutions for their future electric modifications. The introduction of virtual gears clearly shows that in the era of complete digitalization and electrification, raw technical characteristics are no longer the only priority - the emotional connection between man and machine remains a key factor in the success of any sports model.