The front and rear bumpers clearly top the ranking of the most frequently damaged components in road accidents. According to current analyses of car damage, these external details bear the main energy of the collision and are damaged in almost 29% of all registered road accidents.

The side panels of the body are also in the risk zone. The front and rear fenders feature in 23% of damage reports, and the optical elements - headlights and taillights - are affected in nearly 17% of cases. This confirms that in the event of physical contact with another vehicle or obstacle, the external protective perimeter and lighting fixtures are the first line to suffer damage.

The picture takes on a slightly different appearance when atypical insurance events such as natural disasters, hail, fallen branches or acts of vandalism are added to the statistics. In these scenarios, auto glass accounts for 14% of the total number of registered damages, although in classic traffic collisions it is inferior in vulnerability to metal and plastic body parts.

Technical statistics also reveal another curious detail: in approximately one in six accidents, the car receives localized damage to only a single component. This allows for significantly faster and easier procedures for filing a claim with the insurer, saving the owner time and unnecessary bureaucracy.