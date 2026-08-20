LG opens largest electric vehicle battery plant

South Korean technology giant LG Energy Solution has officially started production at its new large-scale plant in Lansing, Michigan. The industrial complex is a key element of the company's global strategy, focusing on extreme flexibility - the facility is designed to simultaneously produce vehicle battery cells and specialized batteries for massive stationary energy systems.

The total investment in the new production hub exceeds $2 billion. At the time of opening, the plant employs nearly 900 people, but with the full deployment of operational lines, the workforce will reach 1,700 specialists. When the plant reaches its maximum capacity, it will churn out over 35 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery cells per year.

The plant's first main focus is on the production of nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells, which are characterized by high energy density. The main customer for this type of battery is the Japanese giant Toyota, which intends to install them in its all-electric Highlander generation. The large three-row SUV will be assembled at the brand's American facility in Georgetown, Kentucky.

In parallel with the automotive sector, LG is also developing a second strong unit - the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, intended for stationary battery parks. LG Energy Solution Vertech, a specialized division, will assemble them into complete systems to support national power grids, industrial giants and utility companies.

Through this hybrid production model, the South Korean manufacturer successfully diversifies its business, reducing direct dependence solely on fluctuations in demand for electric cars. At the same time, the localization of assembly lines on American soil provides a significant advantage for the brand's partners in meeting strict local requirements for the origin of components.