What you need to know before a long summer trip with an electric car

Modern electric cars have long since surpassed the limitations of the urban environment and are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for holiday routes covering hundreds of kilometers. Although most new models promise autonomy of the order of 400-600 kilometers on a single charge, the reality of the road quickly shows that the official specifications are only achievable under ideal test conditions. The golden rule of holiday trips is to focus on the available charging infrastructure, not simply on the final distance.

The main mistake when preparing a route is to make the calculation based on the advertised range. In real-world conditions, energy consumption depends on a multitude of dynamic factors: from outside temperature and terrain to the weight of luggage, number of passengers, tire pressure, and even wind direction. Speed is the biggest consumer – maintaining 130-140 km/h on the highway can instantly reduce range by over 30% due to dramatically increased aerodynamic drag.

Pre-locating charging stations along the entire route is a must, but relying solely on one specific location carries serious risks. The station may be busy, temporarily out of service, or incompatible. You should always have a backup option within your current remaining range. It is critically important not to plan to stop with a completely depleted battery, but to plan to arrive with at least 10 to 20 percent remaining capacity.

The speed of the charging process also has its own specifics. The high nominal power of a given station does not automatically guarantee the fastest possible energy transfer. The technical limitations of the vehicle itself and the temperature of the battery pack are crucial. If the battery is overheated from prolonged high-speed driving or is too cold, the control electronics automatically limit the input power to prevent degradation.

From a time-efficiency perspective, charging the battery to 100% at every stop is impractical. In most modern high-voltage systems, the charging curve drops significantly after reaching 70-80%. In the context of a long journey, it is far more sensible to make two shorter stops to recharge in the optimal range than to waste valuable time waiting for a full recharge.

The technical equipment of the vehicle also requires attention before setting off. Since not all stations (especially those with alternating current) have built-in cables, it is necessary to carry a compatible cable and check the condition of the connectors. In the event of an unexpectedly rapid drop in energy, the most effective move to preserve the remaining range is to immediately reduce speed - dropping from 120 to 90-100 km/h adds dozens of valuable kilometers of autonomy. Smooth operation of the accelerator pedal and maximum utilization of the regenerative braking system further optimize consumption.

Aerodynamics remains a key element when driving at high speed. Using the air conditioning system is preferable to open windows, which worsen the flow around the body and generate higher consumption than the cooling equipment itself. Maintaining the correct tire pressure (measured with cold tires according to the manufacturer's specifications) is essential for reducing rolling resistance.

The idea of carrying a portable gasoline generator in the trunk sounds practical only on paper. Mobile generators with sufficient power for efficient charging are heavy, bulky, noisy, and require fuel, while standard household units charge at an extremely slow speed. Such equipment is justified only as a last resort for expeditions in areas completely devoid of electrical infrastructure.

The preventive inspection of the vehicle before a trip should be as detailed as for standard conventional models. Attention should be paid to the chassis, brake system, tires, windshield washer fluid and, above all, the cooling system of the high-voltage battery. Checking for software updates should also not be neglected, as new versions often optimize the battery's thermal management and the algorithms for calculating the remaining range.

Ultimately, a long trip in an electric car is not a compromise, but simply requires a higher level of planning culture. When the route is well prepared, alternative charging points are available, and the vehicle's technical condition is impeccable, the summer trip goes smoothly, safely and without unnecessary stress.