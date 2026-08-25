A new form factor for smartphones

The Chinese technology giant Huawei is once again trying to redraw the standard proportions in the mobile industry, showing off its unusual Pura X View device. The model is positioned as the first classic monoblock smartphone that relies on an unconventional wide screen ratio of 16:9.5. Engineers have managed to achieve a record 96.1% effective display area to the body, thanks to extremely thin frames with a thickness of only 1.05 mm.

Although full commercial specifications are being kept secret for the official premiere, industry sources reveal that the OLED matrix has a 6.39-inch diagonal, a resolution of 2232 × 1320 pixels and an impressive peak brightness reaching 6500 nits. The great engineering achievement in the design is the combination of a huge battery with a capacity of 7000 mAh and an ultra-thin body with a thickness of only 6.68 mm with a total weight of 201 grams.

The technological platform is complemented by a horizontally arranged triple rear camera module in the shape of a pill, where the presence of three 50-megapixel sensors is expected. Under the hood, the company's Kirin 9030s chipset will work, supported by 12 GB of RAM and the ability to expand storage via a microSD card with a capacity of up to 1 TB. Pura X View will debut on the market in four color options, and the final details about the price and global availability will become clear during the brand's special event on August 28.