A revolution in humanoid robots

Chinese researchers have achieved a significant breakthrough in the field of materials science, creating a new generation of ionic skin for robotic systems. The development relies on a complex nanofibrous structure with a self-sealing architecture, which provides unprecedented resistance to extreme environmental conditions.

The basis of the innovative material is made of a thin nanogrid of polyurethane ionogel, combined with a hydrophobic ionic liquid. This specific network plays a dual role - it serves both as a conductive structure and as a supporting skeleton of the system. Subsequently, the structure is embedded in a soft, slightly cross-linked matrix and sealed with a special chemically inert polymer.

Laboratory tests confirm the exceptional durability of the material, which withstands over 50,000 cycles of stretching up to 200% without mechanical failure. During the deformation itself, the strength of the skin increases up to 59 times, which effectively prevents the occurrence of microstructural damage under intense load.

Thanks to the low volatility of the ionic liquid used and the protective surface layer, the integrated sensors maintain stable operation in vacuum, physiological solutions and under thermal load up to 200°C. The additionally applied fluorinated top layer protects the electronic components from organic solvents and eliminates the risks of generating false signals.