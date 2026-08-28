Super Strollers for Toddlers

Automotive luxury no longer has age limits — Italian exotic sports car manufacturer Lamborghini and British baby product brand Silver Cross have joined forces to create the extremely limited Reef AL Giallo stroller. The price of the model is a staggering 4,500 euros (approaching $5,000 on the US market), and the production run is limited to just 500 units worldwide, making it rarer than even some of the most exclusive hypercars of the brand from Sant'Agata Bolognese.

This colossal amount for a baby accessory positions the model not just as a means of transportation for the little ones, but as a true collector's item. The marketing strategy is aimed at wealthy enthusiasts and fans of the Italian supercars, and Carscoops predicts that, given the strict limit of 500 copies, the entire batch will be bought up in a matter of days.

The design and materials of the stroller bring the atmosphere of the supercar interior to the world of children's products. The upholstery combines genuine leather and premium suede, detailed with contrasting bright yellow stitching in the iconic Lamborghini shade Giallo. The newborn's safety is ensured by a ventilated polycarbonate basket, whose air intakes are a direct reference to the aerodynamic openings of the brand's mid-mounted V10 and V12 units.

The engineers have paid special attention to the details: the seat includes elements made of natural bamboo fibers embroidered with the characteristic Y-shaped motif of Lamborghini's luminous diagonals. In addition, the steering wheel is hand-molded from leather, and the brake pedal is shaped exactly like the one in the cockpit of a sports car.

A chassis with multi-layer wheels and a suspension with open yellow springs, inspired by the racing suspensions of track models, is responsible for the smooth ride. The extensive set for 4,500 euros also includes a drink holder, raincoats, mosquito net, protective canopy and an individual plate with an engraved serial number for each of the 500 units.