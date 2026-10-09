Brabus presents a motorcycle for the ultra-rich

German tuning specialist Brabus is expanding its influence beyond four wheels, presenting the extremely exclusive Brabus Urban E Fragment Edition electric motorcycle series. This project was realized in collaboration with French electric two-wheeler specialists DAB Motors and iconic Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara, known as the godfather of street fashion and founder of the Fragment Design studio.

The machine builds on the Brabus Urban E platform with new design elements, including a hand-painted carbon body, carbon wheel rims, white Brembo brake calipers and a handmade Brabus Masterpiece leather seat with a characteristic diagonal print. As a sign of the collaboration, the iconic Fragment Design lightning bolt logo is integrated into the rear and into the translucent LED brake light. The motorcycle has a 27-kilowatt electric motor (37 horsepower) and a 72-volt lithium-ion battery, which provide a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour and a range of up to 150 kilometers on a single charge.

Production will be strictly limited to just ten units worldwide, making the two-wheeled jewel a true collector's item with a price of around 45,000 euros in Europe. The drive and safety are also taken care of by a fully adjustable suspension with 46 mm front fork, a high-performance braking system with a floating front disc and four-piston calipers, as well as four driving modes, including a special Nitrous Boost mode for temporary deployment of maximum power.