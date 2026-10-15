Tractor sets record on Formula 1 track

A Valtra T236 tractor completed a lap of Austria's Red Bull Ring in 3 minutes and 36.4 seconds. The achievement is presented as a record for a tractor on the track, which hosts Formula 1 and MotoGP races. On the main straight, the machine reached 87 km/h, or about 54 mph.

According to Valtra, the speed was independently verified by Red Bull Racing, and the company worked together with tire manufacturer Nokian Tyres, with the tractor set up for high-speed travel on the asphalt track. The machine used is a representative of the sixth generation of the Valtra series with a 7.5-liter six-cylinder diesel engine AGCO Power CORE75 with a power of 245 horsepower and a maximum torque of up to 1184 Nm.

The result does not mean that a standard T236 can travel at 87 km/h on public roads. The new Valtra T series offers speeds of up to 57 km/h depending on the specific configuration and local regulations. The company itself warns that the demonstration was carried out in a controlled environment by professionals and should not be repeated.