iPhone 18 and 18e may share identical batteries

The iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e may receive batteries with the same 4430 mAh capacity. This would represent an increase of around 20% compared with the iPhone 17 battery, which has a capacity of 3692 mAh.

The data was cited in a post by Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, and according to the information, the standard iPhone 18, whose internal codename is Taycan, is expected to enter the production phase later in November. However, the larger battery may be linked to a change in the design. Apple is reportedly planning to remove the physical SIM card slot from the iPhone 18. In addition, the company will likely use a redesigned Taptic Engine – the module that generates haptic feedback when using the phone. A speaker directed toward the bottom of the body is also mentioned.

The new report dismisses earlier assumptions that the iPhone 18e would have a 6.12-inch display. According to the latest information, both models will be equipped with 6.3-inch OLED panels.

The difference between the displays will be in their technology and refresh rate. The iPhone 18 is expected to use an LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This allows for smoother scrolling and adaptive refresh rates depending on the content. The iPhone 18e will likely retain a panel limited to 60 Hz.

Both phones are expected to run versions of the Apple A20, manufactured using TSMC’s 2-nanometer process. According to the information, the chips will be configured differently but will belong to the same generation.

As for the cameras, the iPhone 18 will likely retain the combination of wide-angle and ultrawide-angle lenses. The main sensor may be physically smaller but will retain a resolution of 48 megapixels. The iPhone 18e is expected to feature only one rear camera, also with a 48-megapixel resolution. Spring 2027 is expected to be a likely period for the unveiling of the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2.