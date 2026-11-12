Waze now shows cyclists on the road

Waze has begun showing cyclists using compatible Garmin devices in real time worldwide. The new feature is available in the Waze apps for Android and iOS and displays a moving cyclist icon on the map when one is nearby.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between Garmin and Waze. To be shown in the app, a cyclist must enable the Garmin LiveTrack feature on a compatible Garmin Edge bike computer or Garmin smartwatch. Activation is optional, and sharing is temporary and linked to a specific trip. Drivers receive an alert that a cyclist is nearby, with a moving icon appearing on the map. According to the official announcement, the feature is intended to be “a useful reminder to slow down, pay attention and share the road with the necessary care.”

The system does not show the cyclist’s name or identity, nor their exact route. When the cyclist ends the trip on their Garmin device, the alert is automatically turned off. This keeps the information limited to a temporary notification that a cyclist is near the vehicle.

Garmin LiveTrack generally allows selected contacts to track the user’s location in real time. Through its integration with Waze, this capability has been expanded so that drivers can be informed about a nearby cyclist without receiving any personal data about them. Use requires a compatible Garmin device, a smartphone and the Garmin Connect app.