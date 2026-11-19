Apple has announced 45 finalists for the App Store Awards 2026. The list includes apps and games for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Vision Pro, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Arcade, as well as titles recognized for their cultural impact. The winners will be selected and announced in the coming weeks.

“These developers are reimagining the way we connect, create and experience the world,” said Carson Oliver, Apple’s vice president of the App Store.

The nominees for iPhone App of the Year are ElevenReader, (Not Boring) Camera and Raylie. ElevenReader turns text into speech using natural-sounding voices, (Not Boring) Camera offers a customizable camera with a retro look, while Raylie was created as a personalized flight guide.

Competing for iPhone Game of the Year are BALL x PIT, DAVE THE DIVER and Gambonanza. The iPad app finalists are Cosmos, Kiddopia and Mockup, while the game finalists are Aniimo, Arknights: Endfield and Where Winds Meet.

Paste, Things 3 and Ulysses are nominated for Mac App of the Year. The gaming category for Apple computers includes Big Walk, Blue Prince and Crimson Desert. The Apple Arcade finalists are Perchang World, PowerWash Simulator and Pusheen’s Place.

Adobe Premiere, MLB and Museas are among the finalists for Apple Vision Pro App of the Year. The gaming category includes Cueva de las Manos, Ping Pong Club and Spatial Ops — titles developed for the device’s spatial experience.

Bevel, Moonlitt and StressWatch are nominated for Apple Watch. Bevel analyzes physical activity data, Moonlitt tracks lunar phenomena, while StressWatch provides information about stress levels.

The Apple TV finalists are Case Solved: The London Files, Letterboxd and Pocket Casts. They respectively offer logic puzzles in a crime story, movie recommendations and access to podcasts on the big screen.

In the Cultural Impact app category, the finalists are Brilliant, chilli, Hearing Buddy, Karrot, setlog and Unedo. They focus on learning mathematics and science, civic action to protect nature, accessibility for people with hearing impairments, local communities, more authentic communication on social media and learning Spanish.

The game finalists are and Roger, Consume Me, PancitoMerge, Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden, Spilled! and Tiny Bookshop. Their themes include personal life stories, eating disorders, Mexican culinary culture, family play, cleaning polluted bodies of water and life in a community.