Between 5,000 and 6,000 gallons of coolant leaked on November 14 from a SpaceXAI facility in Southaven, Mississippi. Part of the propylene glycol-based mixture entered a nearby drainage ditch, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) reported. The company estimates the amount at approximately 5,000 gallons.

The company attributed the incident to a contractor improperly connecting a hose to a mobile tank. According to MDEQ, the preliminary cause was the removal of a pump, which caused the connected hose to begin draining liquid from the tank through a siphoning effect.

The spill was contained on site

„The liquid overflowed the containment area and entered a nearby drainage ditch,“ said MDEQ spokesperson Ian Schaefer.

The spilled product was identified as DOWFROST HD Heat Transfer Fluid - a propylene glycol-based industrial heat-transfer fluid used in cooling systems. MDEQ said that, according to manufacturer Dow, the mixture is classified as non-hazardous under OSHA standards.

The department reported that the liquid reached property belonging to a private owner and to Beruk Construction, but did not reach nearby Horn Lake Creek. Berms were placed on both sides of the affected ditch to contain the spread.

A team hired by SpaceXAI used vacuum trucks to collect the liquid and excavated the affected soil. The company said the flow had been stopped and cleanup began within hours of the incident being discovered.

Water sample analysis is pending

MDEQ has classified the spill as posing no immediate threat to public health and safety, but continues to monitor the potential environmental consequences. Water samples have been sent for laboratory analysis, and authorities are checking whether additional action is needed.

As of now, MDEQ has not said whether it will impose penalties over the spill. The department expects the facility to transition to preventive maintenance and periodic inspections to detect and remove any remaining traces of the liquid.

Sources: mississippitoday.org, actionnews5.com