When the harsh Scandinavian cold grips the road network, conventional equipment quickly reveals its weaknesses. That is precisely why the Swedish Transport Administration has sent an unusual snowplow onto winter routes: a Scania truck powered entirely by hydrogen fuel. The aim of the experiment is to determine how reliably the environmentally friendly powertrain performs under heavy winter loads and whether hydrogen has a real chance of replacing conventional diesel machines. According to MaserFrakt, the prototype is based on a four-axle Scania 40R FCEV chassis, also known as a tridem, and is already taking part in regular snow-clearing operations this season under the coordination of MaserFrakt, together with Scania and Peab.

The operating principle behind this imposing machine is multilayered and orderly: behind the cab are tanks holding 56 kg of hydrogen at a high pressure of 700 bar; a fuel cell converts the gas into electricity, which powers traction electric motors producing 544 hp. Come on, who would have imagined a snowplow clearing snowdrifts with hydrogen propulsion and electric muscle instead of a traditional rattling diesel engine? As a precaution, the engineers have also added two onboard batteries with a combined capacity of 356 kWh, serving as an emergency lifeline to get the vehicle back to base if it runs out of hydrogen, against the backdrop of Europe’s still sparse network of hydrogen stations.

In normal highway driving, such a hydrogen powertrain promises a solid range of around 800 kilometers, but the real test begins where the snow is deepest. The organizers emphasize that the key question is what the actual range will be under the high resistance created by the front snowplow and the simultaneous operation of the salt spreader. That is why the truck has been fitted with specialized Mahlers winter equipment and deployed on real routes, drawing on experience from Norway, where tests with electric municipal equipment have been underway since 2024.

During the neighboring Norwegian trials, electric trucks were admitted to public tenders with enormous 1017 kWh batteries because snow clearing consumes energy at an extraordinary rate. In the harshest winter conditions there, electricity consumption exceeded 180 kWh per 100 kilometers – nearly twice that of conventional machines, making the Swedes’ hydrogen approach particularly intriguing for extended operation in cold weather. At the same time, other bold developments in heavy equipment are also taking shape across Scandinavia, including a joint project by Volvo Construction Equipment and CE Engineering Solutions AB for the L120H High Rail rail-mounted wheel loader, featuring separate hydrostatic drive for the rear axle that enables exceptionally smooth traction control on railway lines.