Apple may bring back the titanium frame with the future iPhone 20 Pro. Information from Fixed Focus Digital published on Weibo indicates that early engineering prototypes of the model are already being developed with a titanium construction and a more rounded design.

According to the information, the frame will resemble that of the iPhone Air, but will be significantly more curved. It is not yet clear whether this is Apple’s final decision, as development is still at an early stage. Apple introduced a titanium frame with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the material remained part of the construction of the iPhone 16 Pro models. With the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the company switched to aluminum, and the same material was also used for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

If the information is confirmed, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro generations will remain the only aluminum Pro models since titanium was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro. This is not the first rumor to link the iPhone 20 to the design of the iPhone Air. In August, information emerged that the anniversary series would use a frame similar to that of the thin model, which is also built around a titanium construction.