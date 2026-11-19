When a technology company is reporting colossal financial growth while simultaneously being shaken by internal unrest over a change at the top, the tension in the corridors of the business can feel almost tangible. Following the departure of founder Jensen Huang, interim Chief Executive Officer Kress is facing a wave of discontent among some employees, while a petition calling for his return has already surpassed nearly 200,000 signatures. According to CNBC data, more than 10,000 of those who signed identified themselves as current Nvidia employees, out of a total workforce of around 42,000, while some specialists have already said they are prepared to leave.

The public signs of dissent are not limited to anonymous signatures online but are taking on very concrete faces and warnings. One robotics engineer announced the decision to leave the company following Huang’s departure, while senior employee Nader Khalil sent a letter to management with the alarming warning that refusing to bring back the founder could open the door to a serious loss of valuable talent. Oh, how sensitive such dynamics are in an industry where engineers’ knowledge is the most valuable capital, and the absence of a charismatic leader immediately raises fears of lost momentum!

To understand why technical teams feel such a strong attachment to Huang, it is enough to look at the way he worked with them. A former Nvidia employee with more than 15 years at the company told CNBC that engineers feel a particular loyalty to the founder because he personally took part in discussions on technical projects and answered developers’ questions directly. That is precisely why Kress faces the difficult task of proving to the people in the development divisions that the new management team can preserve this direct and engaged style.

The tension also surfaced during an internal meeting on November 16, when Kress described what was happening as a new era for Nvidia and, upon the mention of Huang’s name, quickly changed the subject, a participant told CNBC. Even before the meeting, a heated discussion erupted on an internal corporate platform calling for the founder to be reinstated, drawing more than 1,600 comments. It is clear that parting ways with a figure of such stature cannot happen without emotional upheaval within the team.

Despite the noise among employees, the board of directors has no intention of reversing course on the resignation. On November 17, Chairman Harvey Jones said that the decision to accept it had been unanimous and that there were no plans to reinstate Huang, a position Kress also confirmed in an interview with CNBC. She said the priorities were focused on business development, employee engagement, customer service and shareholders’ interests, while a search for a permanent chief executive officer is also underway.

The curious contrast in the entire story comes from the financial reports, which show that the company’s business machine continues to operate at full speed. For the third quarter of fiscal 2027, which ended on October 27, 2026, Nvidia’s revenue reached $115.8 billion – more than double the figure for the same period a year earlier. Even with staggering numbers on paper, managing people and a leader’s authority remain factors that no spreadsheet can easily replace.