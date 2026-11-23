At first glance, the hunger for computing power appears bottomless, but the reality around server rooms and energy constraints is far more complex. OpenAI chief Sam Altman drew attention to the risk that multiple semiconductor manufacturers are simultaneously relying on the same large customers, without taking into account the physical ceilings of the infrastructure. Alongside OpenAI, this narrow circle of leading buyers includes companies such as Anthropic and other development laboratories, whose combined orders may prove insufficient to justify all the large-scale production expansion plans.

In his statement, Altman emphasized that a kind of overlap in expectations is taking shape in the industry. In his words, a number of chipmakers are drawing up their plans and negotiating component deliveries on the assumption that OpenAI, Anthropic and the other players will purchase huge volumes of their output. The problem is that the ability to deploy new data centers does not grow indefinitely, while actual demand has its own limits. Although the need for computing resources is maintaining its upward trajectory over the long term, Altman warned of the danger that several suppliers may be betting on the same orders while, in the short term, supply is still lagging behind current demand.

At the same time, major technology players continue to tie their future to enormous infrastructure commitments. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced in August that OpenAI had committed to building computing infrastructure with a capacity of 12 GW by 2030. According to estimates, startups and growing companies in the artificial intelligence sector backed by Nvidia could account for approximately one-quarter of the manufacturer’s revenue next year. The company’s financial results illustrate the scale of this upswing, with its revenue rising from $96.22 billion in the second quarter to $107.6 billion in the third quarter.

A similar picture of tension between supply and demand is also emerging across other key links in the hardware chain. AMD Helios rack solutions are already operating to serve workloads for customers such as Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and Oracle, with company chief Lisa Su confirming that demand is outpacing supply and forecasting revenue growth of more than 80% in 2027. At Micron, more than 75% of deliveries for fiscal 2027 have already been contracted, while management is unwilling to say when a balance between supply and demand will be reached after the company reported a 379.3% surge in revenue in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year. Meanwhile, optical component and data-transfer equipment supplier Coherent has filled nearly all of its capacity for 2027, while some customers are already reserving volumes for 2028 as well.

The larger these projects become, the more sharply the cost of financing and operating the infrastructure itself comes to the fore. For 2026, CoreWeave’s planned capital expenditures range between $37 billion and $39 billion, while in the third quarter the company’s interest expense on debt reached $846 million amid a net loss of $709 billion. CEO Michael Intrator made it clear that expansion would not take place at any cost, while CoreWeave shares have lost 33.12% of their value since the beginning of the year.

Similar caution can also be seen at neocloud services provider IREN, where investors’ focus has shifted from the size of signed contracts to the company’s ability to service its liabilities, attract financing and generate profit from operating its data centers. IREN’s net debt increased from $216 million to $4.43 billion, while the company’s shares plunged 42.39% within a month.