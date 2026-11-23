In the world of modern software and video games, hardware compatibility has long involved more than just the processor, graphics card and RAM. Microsoft is preparing a basic protection mechanism for Windows 11, known as Baseline Protection, which will allow third-party developers to check how secure a user’s system is before allowing their software to run fully. If the level of security is insufficient, programs or games will be able to limit their functionality or block access altogether.

The new check is based on eight existing security features of the operating system, all of which must work simultaneously for a positive result to be recorded. Key requirements include a TPM 2.0 hardware module, Secure Boot and Security-Based Virtualization (VBS) enabled, as well as Memory Integrity, which protects memory from the injection of malicious code. According to Windows Latest, the package also includes a requirement to use only signed and certified drivers, protection against kernel errors and the blocking of vulnerable drivers.

Microsoft itself will not impose direct bans on launching licensed software on behalf of companies. Instead, developers will have a flexible choice of how to respond: from a brief verification status and a detailed report showing which protections are missing to a cryptographic token for hardware verification, whose authenticity can be validated on the creator’s servers and which is much more difficult to forge. Based on this data, each company will decide for itself whether to display a warning, disable individual modules or block the application entirely.

Recognizable names from various segments have already joined the testing program – Adobe, Blizzard with the Battle.net platform, 1Password, Raycast and the educational platform Schoolyear. For the educational service, the logic is clear: before an exam, the system must ensure that students’ computers meet the required standards. So far, neither Adobe nor Blizzard has announced that it will stop its software or games when the check is incomplete, but the possibility itself has already sparked lively reactions.

Gamers and more advanced users who like to tinker under the hood of their systems for higher performance or a more flexible configuration may feel the impact of the new policy most strongly. Disabling Memory Integrity can sometimes help in specific scenarios aimed at squeezing out more frames or improving stability, while Secure Boot is often disabled on dual-boot systems, including configurations involving Linux. As a result, a setting deliberately changed by an enthusiast can easily become an obstacle to a favorite game or work tool.

To prevent users from having to guess what exactly is wrong with their system, Microsoft is adding a dedicated Baseline Protection section to the Windows 11 settings. It will clearly show which protections are active and which require intervention, while some of the available options can be enabled with a single click and a restart. If Secure Boot needs to be enabled through UEFI, the system will display the steps on screen and generate a QR code for opening the instructions on another screen. Testing is already underway among participants in the Windows Insider program, while the feature is expected to be rolled out widely in 2027.