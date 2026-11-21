US President Donald Trump called on Nvidia to give its co-founder Jensen Huang a „second chance“ and bring him back to work. His statement came after the company’s board had already rejected Huang’s proposal to return as chief executive officer.

„I would like Jensen to get a second chance. We are a country of second chances,“ Trump told reporters after his trip to Asia. He acknowledged that Huang had made „bad decisions,“ but described him as a „brilliant man“ and said Nvidia would be wise to accept his apology and let him work again.

Nvidia’s board has already said „no“

Huang resigned in November after admitting to an extramarital affair and following reports of another relationship with a subordinate. One of the women is a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, which is being investigated over the alleged diversion of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies.

US officials suspect that the woman is linked to Chinese intelligence. This claim has not been publicly confirmed as an established fact, and Chinese authorities deny it. The case gained greater significance because it concerns access to technologies that are crucial to the development of artificial intelligence.

Board Chairman Harvey Jones said that Huang’s resignation had been accepted unanimously and that Nvidia did not intend to reinstate him as chief executive officer. For the time being, the company is being led by Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, while the board searches for a permanent successor. Nvidia said it would not rush the selection process.

Why the case matters to the technology sector

Nvidia manufactures graphics processing units — specialized chips used to train and run artificial intelligence systems. These products are precisely what turned the company into one of the most important suppliers to data centers, technology corporations and developers of AI systems.

Trump also linked Nvidia’s future to the competition between the United States and China. According to him, Huang has put the American industry in a position that is „literally ten years ahead“ of other companies. The president said he had discussed Nvidia’s co-founder with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who also called him a „brilliant man.“

For the average consumer, this means that the dispute is not just about one executive. Nvidia’s decisions affect the pace, cost and availability of the infrastructure on which many modern artificial intelligence services operate. Huang’s return, however, was not decided by Trump’s statement — the final say rests with the company’s board.

Congressional hearings are coming

Huang has agreed to testify before US congressional committees on December 1 on issues related to sales of advanced chips and possible access to them by Chinese companies. Nvidia’s General Counsel Tim Teter is due to testify a day later.

Meanwhile, Nvidia reported $116 billion in revenue for the third quarter — twice as much as during the same period of the previous year. The figures demonstrate the company’s strong financial position, but do not change the board’s publicly stated position that it is seeking a new permanent chief executive officer.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com