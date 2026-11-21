The FBI is investigating a suspected cyberattack against the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) – a database that connects federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across the United States. CNN reported the case, citing two people familiar with the investigation.

The suspected intrusion was discovered in recent days. So far, there has been no public confirmation of what access the hackers obtained, whether they downloaded information or altered records. The identity of the perpetrators is also unknown.

NCIC contains data used for criminal background checks, locating individuals and checking arrest warrants. Through the system, law enforcement agencies also share information about missing people, stolen property and other cases related to criminal investigations.

Second Incident in Several Months

The case is the second suspected breach of FBI systems within several months. In September, the hacking group ShinyHunters claimed to have infiltrated the FBIJobs.gov portal and obtained the personal data of thousands of current and former bureau employees, as well as job applicants.

At the time, the FBI stated: „The bureau is aware of claims of unauthorized activity affecting FBIJobs.gov and is currently investigating the matter.“ The group claimed that the scale of the stolen information was significant, but the bureau did not publicly confirm all of its claims.

The new investigation concerns a different system – NCIC, which is used daily by law enforcement agencies across the country. While the investigation continues, both the scope of the intrusion and its potential impact on the records contained in the database remain unknown.

Sources: cnn.com, ktvz.com