The loss of trust in Jensen Huang was the main reason Nvidia’s board of directors accepted his resignation, rather than suspicions that he had been involved in a spying operation. Wired reported this, citing two people familiar with the internal discussions.

According to the sources, Huang misled board members from October 2025 to November 2026. The issue concerned questions about his personal relationship with Ellis Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed. Following a New York Times report on the business ties between Megaspeed and Nvidia, the CEO denied to the board that there had been an inappropriate relationship.

On November 8, Huang admitted that he had been in a relationship with Ellis Huang. Subsequently, allegations emerged of other extramarital affairs, including one with a direct subordinate. These revelations led board members to conclude that he had misled them repeatedly.

Investigation into possible ties to China continues

“It was all a matter of integrity and trust,” a person familiar with the board’s position told Wired.

Alongside the internal conflict, Nvidia launched an independent investigation over reports that Huang may have been the target of a foreign intelligence operation. U.S. intelligence agencies suspected that Ellis Huang had passed information about the company to Chinese intelligence and could have influenced decisions concerning the supply of advanced chips.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the allegations, while Nvidia’s board was unable to determine whether Ellis Huang actually had ties to Chinese intelligence services. According to Wired, the issue remains a separate source of concern for the company and U.S. authorities.

The scandal is already having financial repercussions. Nvidia and Huang are facing lawsuits from shareholders who claim that the company and its leader made misleading statements about their relationship with Ellis Huang and Megaspeed.

Some employees want him to return

At an all-hands meeting on November 18, board chairman Harvey Jones said the decision had been necessary because of the disclosure of personal conduct and a lack of candor incompatible with Nvidia’s code and values.

Acting CEO Colette Kress said that employees’ biggest concern was the decline in the share price. The decision to remove Huang was the second most serious issue.

Despite the decision, some employees and investors are calling for him to be given a second chance. Huang said he would be “honored” to return to the helm of the company. According to Wired, however, the board has not disclosed details of the internal investigation and the discussions that led to his resignation.

Sources: rbc.ru, wired.com