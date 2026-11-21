Delivery times for the iPhone Duo in the US have been shortened by nearly a month. Apple’s US online store now lists delivery between December 22 and 31 for the 256 GB model, after orders had previously been directed to late January.

The change comes after pre-orders for Apple’s first foldable smartphone depleted available stock within hours. Earlier in November, the company’s chief executive warned that the shortage would continue “for the foreseeable future.” The new timeframe indicates that deliveries are improving faster than expected. The shorter estimate does not necessarily apply to every version of the phone. The date may vary depending on the selected storage capacity, color and the buyer’s location. In-store pickup also remains inconsistent, with some Apple locations still showing no availability at all.

The situation appears most reliable for online orders in the US, but even there the stated period is only an estimate. Apple may change the date depending on the specific configuration and stock levels in the respective region. The improvement coincides with reports that Apple ordered 44% more iPhone Duo devices from its suppliers last month. Earlier pre-orders have also received delivery estimates moved to earlier dates, suggesting that production is gradually catching up with demand.