Hackers have breached a U.S. Department of Agriculture system used to make payments to farmers. Two former senior department officials familiar with the case told NBC News about the breach. According to them, employees were informed of the incident on Thursday.

It has not been publicly established who was behind the breach, how access was gained or whether data was exfiltrated from the system. The full scope of the incident is also unknown. A representative of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency referred questions to the Department of Agriculture.

Warning of access to sensitive information

The two former employees warned that the breach of the payment system could provide a pathway to other department data repositories. These include information related to food safety, as well as research into diseases transmitted by animals.

“There is a whole set of frightening biological issues that the Department of Agriculture thinks about very often. If an adversary or competitor gains access to this information, they could use our own research against us,” one of the former employees told NBC News.

This warning does not mean that access to these additional systems has already been established. The only confirmed fact is that the system used to make payments to farmers was affected, while the other possible consequences of the breach are still being clarified.

It is unclear what was affected

At present, there is no public information about a specific hacking group or country linked to the attack. It has also not been reported whether payments to farmers were halted, delayed or altered as a result of the incident.

The case raises questions about the security of the infrastructure through which the U.S. Department of Agriculture processes financial assistance for farmers. The next key questions are whether the attackers gained access beyond the payment system, whether any data was downloaded or altered, and when an official assessment of the damage will be published.

Sources: nbcnews.com