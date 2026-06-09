Krum Zarkov to FAKTI: Disregard for local elections is disrespect for the people (VIDEO)

We are obliged to treat all elections as if they were the last. I was in the campaign in the village of Chintulovo, in the Sliven region, I was also in the village of Bata. There are one thousand and two hundred voters in Chintulovo, the village is not small. I see how many of the parties treat these elections with disrespect, believing that small settlements are not important, and the central government is the place for politics. In Chintulovo, where there are elections, these elections are the most important, when it is decided who the mayor will be - the person, the first person, who will meet their demands. Disregard for these elections is disrespect for the people who live both in the center of Sofia, in the “Sredets“ area, because there will be elections there as well, and in Chintulovo. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the “FACTS“ studio and the “Conversation“ show by Krum Zarkov, leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

“So I am also using your broadcast to call on the people who live in these areas to exercise their rights and vote, because this is important. In small villages, there is no access to the large resource, as there is one MP, one minister, but the smaller the settlement, the more majoritarian the choice becomes, which is sometimes a problem for parties, because they believe that they should be able to indicate who is elected and who is not“, added the guest.

“And a person who respects his fellow citizens, who is constantly by their side, directly recognizable and is not predetermined by a political force, but is guided by his political understandings, becoming a mayor on his own grounds, acquires his own importance. Parties do not like people with their own importance. They like party soldiers who will carry out the will of the respective leader. And that is why they do not take these elections very seriously. And we are looking through such people – with its own significance, to strengthen participation in the elections and to seek energy in people who recognize not only ideas, but also their fellow citizens with qualities, which is also important“, Krum Zarkov also said.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

