Prof. Nikolay Radulov to FACT: If everything was under control, where are the drugs? (VIDEO)

We have witnessed two drug-related operations in recent days. One is the dismantled base in Sofia, and the other is the arrest of a suspected Ukrainian drug lord in Burgas, where it is about the production of drugs in Ukraine, which are distributed in the former socialist countries - Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and a little bit maybe even reaches Western Europe. Rather, we can connect the arrest in Burgas to the case of illegal construction in Varna, because the same networks are related to the distribution of these drugs. Europol is simply activated, and we are part of a common European operation. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ Prof. Nikolay Radulov, national security expert and lecturer at NBU.

„When we talk about the arrest of this man in Burgas, I am a little skeptical that he could be connected to the work of this laboratory that was broken up in Sofia. We have statements from the Minister of the Interior, who says that he has two major goals - the fight against road traffic injuries, where we see that there are no results, and his second priority is the fight against the distribution and production of drugs. In my opinion, this is a PR campaign in which there are many unknowns“, added the guest.

„How come they have been monitoring this laboratory and the organization around it for four months, and during this time between 700 kg and 1.5 tons of drugs have been produced? Subsequently, the deputy head of the GDBOP stated that since they have been monitoring it, it is about producing between 6 and 10 kilograms per day. If we calculate it, it turns out that this amount goes to the market. We should all be dead, because these are doses for use by about 6 million people. And again this deputy head of the General Directorate of Drug Control says that everything was under surveillance and the release of these drugs onto the market was prevented. Then where are these quantities? Because this is about state surveillance and they should be stored somewhere“, asks Prof. Radulov.

“Here comes the other question - how dangerous are such PR actions. They announced that the depot in Sofia, which is the main supplier of fentanyl in Bulgaria, was broken up, and the drug did not reach the market. However, if there is this fentanyl on the market, we should think about whether it is not a quantity of these stored quantities and how everything is connected to their distribution. The way the information is presented, instead of raising eyebrows, they are pulling out eyes“, added Prof. Nikolay Radulov.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

