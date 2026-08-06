Valeri Naydenov to FACT: This refugee operation is a punishment against Spain (VIDEO)

For me, there is a conspiracy in the gathering of so many migrants in Spain from Morocco. There can be no such number of people gathered in the same place. There was talk of 60 thousand people, and the president of the province itself said that there were about 80 thousand. There is no way that so many people could gather without this being organized. The claims of European leaders, first of Pedro Sanchez, and then that the traffickers are to blame, are ridiculous. What is a trafficker? He is a kind of tourist operator - he performs a certain service for which he takes money. Yes, the service is prohibited, but he has no intention of slaughtering the hen that lays the golden eggs himself. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ journalist Valeri Naydenov.

„People who think that this happened spontaneously cannot speak adequately. It is clear that many thousands of new profiles were created for this organization on social networks. Someone created them. A tool was needed to gather so many people. This can be very easily established. I am sure that it is known who is behind this“, added the guest.

„Basically, this refugee action is a punishment against Spain. The country has been criticizing Netanyahu and Israel for many months. In addition, it refused to allow the US to use Spanish bases for the attack on Iran. The US claims that Spain has a contract, but it is clear that there is no contract for assistance in an attack, especially for an attack in other geographical regions. It is also not the first time that countries have refused the US military assistance. Many countries refused to join the US in the war against Iraq, including France. Then in the United States, it even got to the point where there were calls for people to stop drinking French wines, and tariffs were imposed on French wines," Valeri Naydenov also shared.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

