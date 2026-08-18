I have been interested in who is the author of the cabinet's management program, but I have not found anything official. Otherwise, the government's ambitions are great. It's just that a recent analysis shows that most people who lived in the period before 1990, when the Central Committee of the Bulgarian Communist Party flooded us with promising programs, have the feeling that it is the same now. Lots of words, lots of promises and nothing concrete. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the “FACTI“ studio and the “Conversation“ program by macroeconomist Prof. Garabed Minasyan.

“Things that are talked about, that are known, are difficult to see as actually achieved. Now the question is whether measures will be taken and how this will be measured. There is an official international measure of corruption in countries, for example. This assessment is recognized and used in much of the world. However, there has been no significant change in this assessment over the past 20-25 years. In our country, things are hovering around 40 points out of 100 possible, with 100 meaning no corruption. The government does not notice this at all, just talks," the guest added.

“Another point that is very popular is when there is talk of increasing tax collection. The bottom line is that the shadow economy needs to be assessed. And in our country it is among the highest in the EU. Have we heard anything from the cabinet about how it will fight the “shadow” sector?“, asks Prof. Minasyan.

“Nothing is being said, no commitments are being made. Nobody says: the estimates are like this and we will try to improve the situation with the shadow economy – to drop from 35% to 30%, and why not to 25%. Nobody says it. There are indicators for everything else, but there are no clear requests for how this will change“, the guest also shared.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

