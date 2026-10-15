Dostena Lavren to FACT: Europe is hostage to the experts of the transition (VIDEO)

Europe is incapable of producing its own elite and making strategic decisions in defense of its interests. The processes that began in Bulgaria in the 1990s were manifested in France in 2005-2008. Today, the influence of think tanks, Americanophile networks, the outsourcing of state functions, the creation of various agencies and the capture of key educational, media and cultural and creative environments by networks of elites connected to political circles in the USA, especially the Democratic Party, is great. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACT“ and the program „Conversation“ by anthropologist Dostena Lavren.

„Europe is hostage to the experts of the transition. It is interesting to trace how the processes that began in Bulgaria in the 1990s began in France in 2005-2008. We are talking about think tanks, Americanophile networks, the outsourcing of state functions, the creation of various agencies, corruption dependencies and the capture of key educational, media and cultural and creative circles by a network of elites subordinate to these same networks in the USA, especially the Democratic Party,“, said Dostena Lavren.

“What I see and prove in my books is exactly this. I explain why Europe is incapable of producing its own elite and for this reason cannot make strategic decisions that affect its interests — neither as a European Union nor as individual states“, the anthropologist also said.

“France is perhaps the only country that is not so clearly inscribed in the Anglo-Saxon networks, but this process has been developing there since 2005-2008. Europe is hostage to processes that actually neuter the state's ability to create its own elites“, Lavren pointed out.

“There is nothing to be surprised about that today Europe does not defend its own interests. The elites at the top are not its own. They may declare themselves against the United States, but when they oppose Donald Trump, they do so from the positions of the Democratic Party in the United States. Thus, processes are taking place in Europe that seem to be a continuation of the internal political processes in the United States itself, of the struggle between the American elites“, she commented.

“But where is the purely European elite? Where is the purely French elite? There is still one, of course, but it is very narrow, strongly suppressed and has no opportunity to develop and reproduce“, added the anthropologist.

“At the same time, we live in an era of unpredictable changes that no longer follow the anthropological rhythm to which humanity has obeyed for centuries. The changes are global and flood us with danger after danger. Now we are talking about artificial intelligence. This is a technological wave that could turn out to be a real tsunami — a wave capable of destroying social structures that have already begun to crumble. I was sad when I wrote my books. It was painful for me because we are undergoing a very brutal transformation that all of humanity will have to cope with and test its strength," the guest concluded.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

