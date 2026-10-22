Prof. Krasimir Kalinov to FACTI: There is almost no choice between the 28 candidates for presidential glory (VIDEO)

Unfortunately, every negative event in Bulgaria leads to a decrease in voter turnout. The expectations are that it will not reach 50% of the voters' list. This is obvious. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACTI“ and the program „Conversation“ by statistician Prof. Krasimir Kalinov.

„There is always a second round in presidential elections. The point is that the data provided by sociological agencies — more precisely, the pre-election surveys, because we incorrectly call them sociological, but that is another conversation — indicate a voter turnout of 36-40%. My experience in this area shows that these figures are at least 10 percentage points higher. I expect about 30% of voters to exercise their right to vote. In the second round, the turnout may fall below 30%, which is a pity," he said.

“All this is due to many factors, but one of them is the high number of voters in Bulgaria. If you think about it, over 1.2 million Bulgarian citizens are reported to live abroad. Of these, between 120,000 and 150,000 vote, no more — we are talking about about one tenth. These are the reasons why I expect a low turnout — lower than that of all previous presidential elections“, shared the guest.

„In my opinion, however, this is also an expression of a certain attitude, because when you do not go to vote, you demonstrate a negative attitude towards the entire political situation and towards all these 28 candidates for glory. If one thinks and reads carefully their biographies, their positions, their status and motivation, one will see that there is almost no choice“, added Prof. Krasimir Kalinov.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

