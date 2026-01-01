More than 20 people were killed on New Year's Eve when drones of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a cafe and a hotel in the Kherson region, governor Volodymyr Saldo said.

„Three drones hit a cafe and a hotel on the Black Sea coast in Horli. More than 50 people were injured, 24 people died. The numbers are being clarified. Many of them were burned alive. "A child died," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Saldo, "the Kiev regime deliberately burned people": one of the drones carried an incendiary mixture.

"This crime is on a par with what happened at the House of Trade Unions in Odessa. The particularly cynical fact is that the strike took place after the drone reconnaissance mission - almost as midnight approached," the regional governor emphasized.

The fire was reportedly extinguished only early in the morning. Now doctors are trying to save the injured, he added.