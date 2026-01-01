Revenge should affect both the perpetrators of the terrorist act in the Kherson region and their commanders - enough of the ceremony“. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in a comment to TASS.
“The Banderov bastards must be killed“, wherever they are – in Ukraine, in Europe or in seaside resorts, he also stated.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine deliberately and cruelly killed peaceful citizens in the Kherson region, this is atrocity, meanness and cynicism, Medvedev commented.
Earlier, the Russian governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, reported that 24 people were killed and over 50 were injured after an attack on a cafe and hotel in the Black Sea resort of Khorli.
Dmitry Medvedev: Our revenge should affect both the perpetrators of the attack in Kherson and their commanders
Earlier, the Russian governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo reported that 24 people were killed and over 50 were injured after an attack on a cafe and a hotel in the Black Sea resort of Khorli
Jan 1, 2026 18:55 299
Revenge should affect both the perpetrators of the terrorist act in the Kherson region and their commanders - enough of the ceremony“. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, in a comment to TASS.