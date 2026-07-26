Tragedy in the Caucasus: Two climbers die on Elbrus

Two climbers died in a tragic accident while climbing Mount Elbrus in the Caucasus Mountains, regional rescue services said.

According to initial information, the climbers suddenly felt sick while the group was on the critical a height of 5100 meters, which made further movement up or independent descent completely impossible.

Chronology of the rescue operation

The signal about the incident on Elbrus was immediately sent to the high-altitude rescue team, which immediately activated an emergency evacuation protocol. Such serious incidents in the area are often due to acute altitude sickness, sudden changes in weather conditions, or acute heart failure in conditions of severe oxygen deficiency. Despite the rapid response of mountain rescuers, the two climbers died before receiving specialized medical care in the lower parts of the mountain.

Mountain experts remind that despite the great popularity of the peak among thrill seekers, heights above 5,000 meters pose enormous risks to the human body. Insufficient acclimatization and extreme physical exertion remain the main causes of deaths on this route.