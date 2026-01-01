Ukraine Receives Two More Patriot Air Defense Systems

Ukraine has received and deployed two more Patriot air defense systems, the country's Defense Ministry reported.

Agreements on the supplies were reached in advance with the German government, Defense Minister Denys Shmygal said.

Kiev has repeatedly asked Western countries to supply additional Patriot systems, as well as missiles for them. In July, US President Donald Trump announced that European countries would transfer systems from their own stocks to Kiev, and then Washington would send replacements. He mentioned that the US is preparing to send 17 Patriot air defense systems to Europe, most of which will then end up in Ukraine.

In September, Berlin announced that it had delivered two Patriot systems to Kiev, and in November announced the delivery of two more, paid for by Denmark, Lithuania and Norway.

Russia condemns military aid to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of Patriot missile launchers several times in 2025.

The Patriot air defense system (MIM-104) was developed in the late 1970s by the American defense company Raytheon. These systems can be used as air defense or ballistic missile defense systems. A Patriot system usually consists of five to eight launchers, each carrying four missiles, a radar system and a command and control center.