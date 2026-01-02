Tragedy in Yakutia: Five bodies found in burning house, three of the dead are children

Firefighters found the bodies of five people, including three children, while extinguishing a fire in a two-story private house in the village of Suntar in the Suntarsky district of Yakutia, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), which is part of the Russian Federation, reported.

„During the extinguishing of the fire, five bodies were found, including three children. The fire covered an area of 24 square meters. Six firefighters and two units of fire equipment from the republic's fire service were deployed to extinguish the fire. The cause and circumstances of the incident are being established,“ the statement said.

Investigators are working at the scene of the incident. The Nyurbinsk Interdistrict Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Sakha has launched a procedural investigation into the identification of the bodies.

Two children were hospitalized in Yakutsk due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The minors were playing in a garage where the car was parked, the press service of the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Sakha reported.

“Two children born in 2016 and 2018 were hospitalized from a private home on “Mastakhskaya“ Street in Yakutsk after they received carbon monoxide poisoning while playing in a garage where a car was working“, the statement said.

A procedural investigation is underway.