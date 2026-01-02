Musk: US will disappear if radical left wins midterm elections for Congress and opens floodgates for illegal immigration

The United States will disappear if the radical left wins the midterm elections for Congress in November. American entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed this opinion on January 1.

„America is lost if the radical left wins. They will open the floodgates for illegal immigration and fraud. "It won't be America anymore," he wrote on his X page.

The billionaire responded to reports that he was providing financial support to the Republican Party to help it win the November elections and retain control of both houses of Congress.

In mid-December, Axios, citing its sources, reported that Musk had begun financing Republican campaigns ahead of the 2026 midterm elections for the House of Representatives and Senate. The portal noted that this indicated a warming of relations between the businessman and US President Donald Trump after their conflict last summer.

The midterm elections for the US Congress will be held on November 3, 2026. The entire House of Representatives (435 members) and a third of the senators (33 members) are running for re-election. Currently, both chambers are controlled by Republicans. As the Wall Street Journal notes, the ruling party typically suffers losses in midterm elections.