Neuralink implants will completely restore body functions

American entrepreneur and owner of the neurotechnology company Neuralink, Elon Musk, expressed confidence that his company's implants will completely restore body functions to people with disabilities.

“Today I am confident that complete restoration of body functions is possible with the help of Neuralink implants“, Musk wrote on his social media page. In a video reposted by Musk, the entrepreneur states that while this task is difficult due to technical difficulties, nothing in physics prevents it.

Last March, Musk announced that Neuralink would implant its first human implant, which will help people with visual impairments, by the end of 2025.

In September 2024, the billionaire said that Neuralink's vision implant would allow even those blind from birth to see and that in the future the device would detect spectra other than those normally seen. According to Musk, the image quality would initially be low, similar to the graphics of Atari gaming platforms, but in the future the device would be able to see in the infrared and ultraviolet spectrums and be able to detect radar wavelengths.