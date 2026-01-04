With the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US Prime Minister Donald Trump has set a precedent that could potentially turn against the American leader himself.

This opinion was expressed to TASS by Charles Freeman, a retired US career diplomat, former ambassador to Saudi Arabia and acting US ambassador to China and Thailand.

“Of course, this is also a gross violation of international law and the sovereign immunity of heads of state and government. This is an act of banditry, confirming that the United States is an international outlaw. And this sets a precedent that could very well turn against Mr. Trump as head of state and government“, the expert is convinced. According to him, Trump "has overthrown the Venezuelan government and is offering to somehow run that country." "This could very well exacerbate the catastrophe he created," Freeman warned.

For the past few decades, he has run a Washington consulting firm and has appeared periodically in the English-language press as a foreign policy analyst. Freeman has held senior positions at the headquarters of the US State Department and the Pentagon. From 1993 to 1994, he was assistant secretary of defense for international security.

"There is nothing good to say about this. This is yet another confirmation that Donald Trump is ruling in blatant disregard for the US Constitution. And also that Congress, which is unconditionally subordinate to him, will not challenge his dictatorship," the retired senior American official believes.