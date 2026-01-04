Brazilian MP: US brings only devastation, no people live better after their intervention

The US aggression against Venezuela has become an attack on the sovereignty of the entire South American continent and a threat to international stability, said Brazilian MP Raymond Ottoni.

According to the legislator, the US authorities, who kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3, are interested in controlling oil fields and have no intention of helping to improve the country's economic situation.

„No country has improved the quality of life of its citizens since the US intervention. With its thirst for the revival of imperialism, the US brings only devastation“, concluded the member of parliament.