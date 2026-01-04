Former Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich: Criminal group runs the US

The kidnapping of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by the US administration of President Donald Trump, the US strikes on Caracas and Washington's attempt to take control of the country's oil resources constitute blatant and illegal aggression, believes former Democratic US Congressman Dennis Kucinich.

“The bombing of Caracas, the kidnapping of President Maduro and the promise to seize Venezuela's oil resources and profit from them are blatant, illegal acts of aggression that violate international law and US law“, stressed Kucinich, who ran for president in the US in 2004 and 2008 and was also mayor of Cleveland, Ohio, from 1977 to 1979.

“Under the current administration, the U.S. government has become a criminal organization. Might does not make right. It only multiplies suffering around the world,“ Kucinich stressed.

According to the former congressman, Washington's approach leaves “no region safe“. He added that for the Trump administration “peace talks are nothing more than a false pretext“.