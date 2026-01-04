Zelensky: A new chance has appeared to end the war

A new chance has appeared to end the conflict in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at a meeting with European national security advisers.

A video of his speech was published by the Ukrainian newspaper „Strana“.

„Now we have a new chance to end the conflict. And we are grateful that we are not alone on the diplomatic path“, Zelensky said.

According to him, during the meeting with the „coalition of the willing“ a further action plan has been developed.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Finland, Canada, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, as well as NATO, the European Council and the European Commission.

A meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff will be held tomorrow, January 5, and a high-level meeting in Paris the following day will pave the way for an agreement with the US administration.

In Kiev, it was noted that issues related to security and the economy, work on framework documents and coordination of further steps with partners will be discussed.

The “Coalition of the Willing“ is a format that includes over 30 countries, mainly European allies of Ukraine, willing to participate in a potential peacekeeping mission and provide security guarantees to Kiev after a ceasefire is achieved.