US intervention in Venezuela is legitimate, Italy says

The US intervention in Venezuela is legitimate, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said, quoted by the national news agency ANSA, BTA reported.

“We believe that military intervention is not appropriate to resolve issues, but that of the US in Venezuela is legitimate, given the threat that they assessed (that this country represents), and this will be very clear in the trial of ousted President Nicolas Maduro, not least in view of the testimony of a key witness from Venezuelan intelligence services“, Tajani, who is also deputy prime minister, said in a radio interview.

“Drug trafficking is also a tool for attacking other countries. From this perspective, intervention in defense of one's own security is legitimate. "Let us now work for a democratic transition, for the rule of law. Few in recent years have condemned Maduro's dictatorship. We have always done so. Others underestimated Maduro's regime. Today, Venezuela is freer," he added.

According to Tajani, Italy is doing "the possible and the impossible" to free Alberto Trentini, an Italian charity worker who has been detained in Venezuela for over a year on conspiracy charges.